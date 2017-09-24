Coroner, troopers investigating fatal collision after driver ejected from car in Pickens Co.

The Pickens County Coroner is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Hester Store Road early Sunday morning.

SC Highway Patrol troopers say a driver was headed west on Hester Store Road near Old Dacusville Road at approximately 4 a.m. when the driver ran off the road left, overturned and was ejected. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, troopers say.

Troopers confirm the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner has yet to identify the victim.

No further details were released.

