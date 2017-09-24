Clemson Police searching for 2 males connected to robbery at GameStop

Clemson City Police are looking for the suspects connected to a weekend robbery at Check Into Cash.

Police say on Saturday at approximately 3:44 a.m., two unknown males entered through the Check Into Cash in Clemson by forcing entry through a rear door. The male subjects were wearing dark hoodies, masks and gloves.

Once inside, police say the suspects were not able to crack the safe and another plan was formed.

"They knocked a large hole in the wall that separated their original target business from the GameStop... then climbed through and stole two PS4s, a Nintendo 2DS/3DS/Switch, a Playstation, an Xbox One S 500G and Madden NFL 18. All done they gathered their loot, totaling close to $15,000, and like Snagglepuss... exited "stage left," police said.

One of the males was heavy set and the other had a slim build, per police.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Peppers at 864-643-6231.

