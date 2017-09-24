Police: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with box truck in Asheville

Asheville Police confirm a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a box truck early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Brevard Road and Pond Road at approximately 4:37 a.m.

They say 37-year-old Jeremy Shawn Hollifield was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a box truck that was traveling south on Brevard Road and making a u-turn at the Pond Road intersection.

Hollifield succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No further details were released. The incident is under investigation.

