Patients evacuated from islands destroyed by Hurricane Maria arrive in SC for treatment

Response personnel from 11 South Carolina hospitals and healthcare facilities are preparing to receive patients evacuated from islands destroyed by Hurricane Maria as early as Sunday.

Military aircraft will transport an unknown number of patients to the Columbia airport for transport to South Carolina hospitals. The US Department of Defense's Federal Coordination Center (FCC) and the South Carolina Forestry Commission's Incident Management Team are coordinating this effort.

The teams will receive the patients and assess the urgency of their wounds or illnesses to decide the order of treatment, as well as track the patients that were evacuated from hospitals in the Caribbean.

“The mission is being conducted under the auspices of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), which assists in the coordination of governmental, non-profit and medical emergency resources into a unified response to natural disasters and acts of domestic terrorism. NDMS is activated when an incident is so large that it overwhelms local agencies’ ability to respond with sufficient medical aid.”

This is the first time in U.S. history that a Department of Defense staffed FCC has been activated, the release said.

More news: Coroner releases names of 3 killed in head-on collision near Walhalla HS

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.