Fire official: Church evacuated after gas leak in Greer

Korean United Methodist Church of Greenville. (9/24/17 FOX Carolina) Korean United Methodist Church of Greenville. (9/24/17 FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the City of Greer Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Stewart Avenue in Greer Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a car accidentally backed up into a gas meter causing a leak in the area. Church members at the Korean United Methodist Church of Greenville were evacuated.

The evacuation was conducted without incident and a few homes were checked to evacuate, but residents were not home, officials said.

A witness in the area said Duke Street was closed off as crews assessed the scene.

Greer CPW arrived quickly and repaired the leak.

