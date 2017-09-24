Fire official: Church evacuated after gas leak in Greer

Firefighters with the City of Greer Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Stewart Avenue in Greer Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a car accidentally backed up into a gas meter causing a leak in the area. Church members at the Korean United Methodist Church of Greenville were evacuated.

The evacuation was conducted without incident and a few homes were checked to evacuate, but residents were not home, officials said.

A witness in the area said Duke Street was closed off as crews assessed the scene.

Greer CPW arrived quickly and repaired the leak.

