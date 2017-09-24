Upstate coach to undergo bypass surgery following heart attack

Loved ones are asking for prayers as an Upstate coach prepares for bypass surgery following a heart attack.

Pendleton High School football coach Paul Sutherland suffered a heart attack on Friday following the Bulldog's win against Powdersville. First responders were able to resuscitate him before the ambulance arrived, school officials said.

Coach Sutherland will undergo bypass surgery Monday morning, they said.

Here is the full statement from Anderson School District 4 spokesperson:

"Coach Sutherland suffered a heart attack after Friday night's game. Thankfully first responders were there to resuscitate him before ambulance arrived. We will always be grateful for their quick action. He will undergo bypass surgery in the morning and appreciates the prayer and support from our community, family and friends. Due to the critical nature of this surgery, the hospital staff requires limited visitation for immediate family only. The family mostly desires your prayers for a full recovery."

