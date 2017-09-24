Warm weather continues with a cooldown around the corner

We’ll hold onto the Summer-like temperatures for a few more days with little to no rain chances as Hurricane Maria makes its way just off shore from the Outer Banks mid-week.

Tonight will bring a few passing high clouds with lows in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate. Monday will be sunny, dry and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s, which will gradually become middle to upper 80s by Wednesday.

A strong push of cooler air will come with a cold front Thursday, which might bring us a passing shower on Friday.

The main story though will be more Fall-like temperatures making their way into the area with highs in the lower and middle 70s and lows in the lower and middle 50s by next weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria will continue its northerly track which should keep it mostly off shore from North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

However, Tropical Storm Watches are still in effect Tuesday through Thursday for the potential for high surf, 40+ mph wind and heavy rain with the storm’s outside edge. Our late week cold front will help push it back out to sea.

For a closer look at what factors will play in steering Maria, go here

