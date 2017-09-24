Upstate restaurant owner to stop showing NFL games in response to kneeling players

A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, it's players and President Trump, over the national anthem.

On Sunday, as NFL stars across the country took to one knee during the national anthem in response to inflammatory comments from President Trump, Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House owner David McCraw was planning something of his own.

"NFL will never be played at Palmetto Alehouse until all players pay respect to our flag and our country!!!" said the business owner to FOX Carolina, calling the players both entitled and arrogant individuals who use their position for advancement.

McCraw, an ex-military member, says he found the actions of NFL players protesting the national anthem by kneeling, disrespectful. He said he feels that athletes and people who've attained celebrity status should not be telling people what or what not to do because they don't share in the same struggles as people who live normal lives.

"I do not support anyone that thinks that our country or our flag is not worth standing for," he explained.

Instead, he believes fans should walk out of the stadium altogether.

When FOX spoke with McCraw on Sunday, he said though he didn't always agree with President Trump's views, he did agree with the president's statement that NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem at games, should be fired.

"Our president is our president, but I don't stand in unity with everything he says," said the restaurant owner. "This is a country of one people and we need to stand for our flag."

"There are issues in this country that need to be addressed, but disrespecting our flag and our country is not the way to do it," said McCraw.

He thinks there's a better way to affect change.

And as far as how the restaurant owner's decision will affect business, McCraw says he's not losing any sleep over it.

"It's no concern for me," said McCraw. "I'm an ex-military guy. My whole concept is about being local and supporting the community. It is not about supporting a concept that is disrespectful to our flag or our country, and I don't think the people that come to my bar will feel that this is disrespectful to them."

