Troopers: Driver dies from injuries after trapped during Greenville Co. crash

Troopers said a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. along Geer Hwy at Circle Drive, about one mile west of Travelers Rest.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Hwy 276 in a 1993 Dodge pickup truck when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway down an embankment, overturned, and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver became trapped in the vehicle during the crash and was later transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where the driver succumbed to injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Upstate coach to undergo bypass surgery following heart attack

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.