McDonald's in Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville host Hiring - FOX Carolina 21

McDonald's in Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville host Hiring Days event

Posted: Updated:
McDonald's (Aug. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina) McDonald's (Aug. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

McDonald's restaurants of Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville will be hosting hiring events daily beginning Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant chain.

During the Hiring Days event, hiring managers will offer of-the-spot interviews at all McDonald’s in the area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McDonald’s said restaurant employment will offer flexible hours, advancement opportunities and educational assistance through Archways to Opportunity.

