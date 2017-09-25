Pinnacle Financial Partners signs replace BNC Bank signs at Upstate branches

New bank signs will be going up at the sites of the former BNC banks in the Upstate on Monday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners said new signage bearing its company name will replace BNC Bank offices in Greenville, Spartanburg, Easley, Mauldin and Greer.

Pinnacle and BNC merged in June.

The new signs will be officially unveiled during a ceremony Monday morning at the downtown Greenville office, located at 550 East McBee Avenue.

