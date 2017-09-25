One more week of HEAT

The unrelenting heat we saw the last week of summer continues into the first full week of fall with temperatures approaching record levels.

Expansive upper-air ridging stretches across the eastern half of the country into the central Atlantic, being subdued somewhat by hurricane Maria in the western Atlantic.

This has translated to well above-average temperatures over the weekend, and despite a deep northeasterly flow today, temperatures will once again be in the 80s.

As Maria accelerates eastward by mid to late week due to an approaching trough/cold front, the aforementioned ridge will reorient itself across the Gulf and remain strong in our area as well.

As this occurs prior to the front’s arrival, temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. While these values will not be supplanting records Wednesday (the record at GSP is 93°), Thursday’s record of 91° could be potentially in jeopardy if conditions line up perfectly.

One way or another, cooler air will be ushered in for the weekend via a cold frontal passage Friday. Expect highs to drop back significantly into the 70s and overnight lows to dip in the 50s.

