Anderson Co. deputies investigate vandalism to Fallen Firefighters Memorial, Chris Taylor Park

Photo of the graffiti on the monument (Source: Anderson County)

Anderson County officials are asking anyone with information about graffiti painted on memorials and other public property at the Chris Taylor Memorial Park to call the sheriff’s office.

Anderson County posted photos of the vandalism on Facebook Sunday.

The photos showed the letters “VG” spray painted onto the Anderson County Fallen Firefighters Memorial, the stone memorial of the park’s namesake, Chris Taylor, and a duck food vending machine near the pond.

The Anderson County Fallen Firefighters Memorial also took to Facebook to address the vandalism and warn the culprits that it will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

