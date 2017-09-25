Town to ban kids over 16 from trick-or-treating

A town in Canada plans to pass a law banning children older than 16 from trick-or-treating, according to a Toronto Sun report.

The newspaper said Bathhurst, New Brunswick is expected to pass the law during a third reading in October.

The law will make it illegal for anyone over the age of 16 to trick-or-treat and set an overall Halloween curfew at 8 p.m.

Anyone caught in violation can be fined up to $200.

