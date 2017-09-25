Fire at downtown Gaffney business ruled arson - FOX Carolina 21

The Gaffney Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire a downtown business.

The fire department posted a photo on Twitter of a ladder truck battling the fire on Limestone Street.

The fire was called in by the Gaffney Police Department.

Fire Marshal Billy Bishop said the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. at Custom Auction Services, LLC.

Bishop said police saw heavy smoke coming from the building. The people living in the apartment above the business were able to make it out safely.

SLED was called in to help investigate the fire.

On Thursday, Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano said the fire was determined to be the result of arson. Caggiano was not able to release how it was started, but did say the fire started inside the building.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.