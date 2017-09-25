Deputies: Teen driver arrested after high speed chase near high school

Union County deputies said a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon after leading them on a chase near the Union County High School.

Deputies said the incident began around 3:15 p.m. when deputies on patrol clocked a yellow Ford Mustang traveling at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone along Lakeside Drive.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop but the driver continued to drive away at speeds in excess of 80 mph.

The chase spanned multiple roads and then ended again on Lakeside Drive when deputies said patrol cars blocked the front and rear path of the Mustang.

The driver, Dudley Thompson IV, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and speeding, deputies sad.

A passenger is the car was released at the scene.

