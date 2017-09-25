Spartanburg Co. man arrested for 2016 sex crime involving young - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. man arrested for 2016 sex crime involving young child

Quindell Evans (Source: SCSO) Quindell Evans (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg County man was arrested for a sex abuse case involving a young child that occurred in 2016.

According to the arrest warrant, Quindell Jose Evans sexually abused a child who was under 11 years of age at the time.

The warrant lists anal penetration among the abuse.

Evans was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 first degree.

