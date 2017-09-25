Study ranks SC as third worst in the nation for teachers

A recent study by WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for teachers in the U.S. - and South Carolina was low on the list.

WalletHub said its analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on data like teachers' income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio, and teacher safety.

New York took the No. 1 spot as the best state for teachers with the highest rank in opportunity and competition. The state ranked No. 10 in academic and work environment.

South Carolina ranked No. 49 overall, trailed only by Hawaii and Arizona, who fell to the bottom as the worst states for teachers. According to the study, South Carolina is 45th in opportunity and competition and 47th in academic and work environment.

According to M. Evelyn Fields, the chair of the department of teacher education for South Carolina State University, one of the biggest challenges teachers face is keeping the attention of their students.

"I believe some of the challenges facing teachers in the Amazon/Tech world is getting and retaining students' attention," Fields told WalletHub. "Either because they don't believe the lecture or activity pace is fast enough, or they are constantly distracted by their personal technology."

Fields also said the rise in the number of students per teacher is also impeding the ability of teachers to instruct effectively and give students individual attention.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.