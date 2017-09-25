Greenville PD asks for public's help in identifying woman accused of forgery

Greenville PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. (Source: Greenville Police Department).

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a forgery case. According to police, the female suspect is accused of presenting checks and identities to cash checks.

Officers stated that the incident occurred on July 20 at South State Bank. Police said the suspect was driving a blue VW Tiguan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

