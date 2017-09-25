Late week cold front will cool us down and push Maria out to sea

Temperatures remain warm (even close to record highs some days) for a little while longer, but a late week cold front will cool us down and push Hurricane Maria out to sea.

After a few high clouds streamed in from Hurricane Maria today, our skies should clear more overnight tonight allowing lows to drop to near 60 in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.

Tuesday will be sunnier and warm again with highs in the lower and middle 80s followed by even warmer temperatures on Wednesday.

The mountains can expect highs to reach near 85 and the Upstate around 89 which would be just a few degrees shy of the 88 and 93 records in those respective places.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday and Friday, which might bring a passing shower in the mountains, but the main thing with it will be much cooler weather.

It’ll settle in this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 70s and lows in the lower and middle 50s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria will remain off shore from the Outer Banks, but gusty wind, storm surge flooding and spotty heavy rain will all be possible up there.

That’s why tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect through Thursday morning, but conditions should start to improve soon after.

