Patewood Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby

Emmalynn Roberts with her parents, Pressley and Nathan. (Source: FOX Carolina). Emmalynn Roberts with her parents, Pressley and Nathan. (Source: FOX Carolina).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Patewood Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby on Monday. The hospital is now the seventh Greenville Health System facility that delivers babies. 

Emmalynn Jane Roberts arrived at 9 a.m. Emmalynn is 20 inches long and weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces. 

Both baby and mom are happy and healthy. 

