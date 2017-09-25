Patewood Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby

Emmalynn Roberts with her parents, Pressley and Nathan. (Source: FOX Carolina).

Patewood Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby on Monday. The hospital is now the seventh Greenville Health System facility that delivers babies.

Emmalynn Jane Roberts arrived at 9 a.m. Emmalynn is 20 inches long and weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

Both baby and mom are happy and healthy.

