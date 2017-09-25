Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a death investigation is underway Monday.

According to the coroner, a shooting occurred on Zimmerman Road. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Natalie Rae Niemitalo, who succumbed to injuries after being transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Dispatchers said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was on scene of the incident.

The coroner confirmed the incident was an active investigation by deputies, who will release more information when appropriate.

An autopsy for Niemitalo is scheduled for Tuesday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.