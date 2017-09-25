Deputies: Murder suspect shot woman after argument over drive to store

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a death investigation is underway Monday.

According to the coroner, a shooting occurred on Zimmerman Road. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Natalie Rae Niemitalo, who succumbed to injuries after being transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the shooting around 11 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the person who called 911 holding Niemitalo in the driveway.

Deputies said the caller gave them a description of the suspect vehicle and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated and traveled into Greenville County until the suspect wrecked his vehicle and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Lance Antonio Brewton of Taylors.

According to the incident report, Brewton was arguing with the victim in the vehicle before the shooting. A witness told deputies the incident began when they were preparing to leave for the store.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

An autopsy for Niemitalo is scheduled for Tuesday.

