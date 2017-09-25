SC Department of Education to launch Robots4Autism on Tuesday - FOX Carolina 21

SC Department of Education to launch Robots4Autism on Tuesday

Milo the robot helps give students practice social skills. Milo the robot helps give students practice social skills.
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Education is launching the Robots4Autism program on Tuesday. 

The Robots4Autism curriculum was created to help students with autism succeed both academically and socially. Milo, an advanced robot, was designed to  teach students with autism social and behavioral skills. 

The South Carolina Department of Education is sponsoring the program in 14 school districts. 

