Warrants: Upstate deputy on leave after pointing weapon, driving under suspension

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies is under investigation.

The incident occurred in Cherokee County on Sep. 18. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home on Blue Branch Road in reference to a larceny.

According to the incident report, 29-year-old Tiffany Gibson was staying with a victim at the resident who woke up when his dogs started barking. Deputies said the victim told them Gibson was trying to leave after taking $890 from the home.

The report states that Gibson had called for a ride and when the victim went outside, 32-year-old Mark Rabideau pointed a pistol at him. According to the incident report, Gibson then loaded her belongings into Rabideau's SUV and left.

A spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed Rabideau is employed with the agency but on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and pointing and presenting a firearm. The warrant indicates Rabideau did not present the weapon in self-defense.

Gibson is charged with with larceny but deputies said she has not yet been apprehended.

