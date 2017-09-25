Deputies: Two arrested after 34 grams of meth found during Henderson Co. traffic stop

Deputies: Two arrested after 34 grams of meth found during Hende - FOX Carolina 21

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A Henderson County man and woman were arrested on drug related charges on Sunday. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Yesica Suheidi Moreno, 26, and Kevin Matthew Grisson, 34, were arrested on multiple charges. 

Deputies stated they pulled over a vehicle due to erratic driving and found the occupants had 34 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. 

According to deputies, Moreno was charged with multiple felony drug charges including  possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and failing to maintain lane of travel on a highway. 

Grisson was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

 Moreno and Grisson are being held at the Henderson County Jail. 

