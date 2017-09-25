Coroner confirms death of prominent Upstate businessman

The Upstate community is mourning the loss of a longtime businessman.

Mark Kent of West Hillcrest Drive died on Sunday at age 55. For more than 20 years, Kent was the leader of Kentwool, a company that boasts the "World's Best Golf Sock" according to its website.

Kentwool said the idea to create a better golf sock came to Kent while he was golfing in the BMW Charity Pro-AM.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Kent passed away after a heart attack at Greenville Memorial Hospital. His death has been ruled natural and the coroner said no autopsy will be conducted.

A spokesperson for Kentwool issued the following statement on Kent's passing:

It is with deepest regret that we announce the recent and unexpected passing of Mark Kent, chairman, president and CEO of Kentwool. Mark served as Kentwool’s beloved leader for more than twenty years, and was the fifth generation of Kents to direct the family business. Kentwool flourished under Mark’s leadership, and his loss is felt deeply across the entire organization. An astute business man, Mark will be best remembered for his kindness and generosity as well as his exceptional character and infectious smile. Mark was a service-focused leader and man who was committed to serving his family and friends, his employees and his customers. The Kentwool family will honor his legacy the best way we know how – by continuing to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our valued customers in a manner in which Mark would have been proud. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies are with the Kent family during this tremendously difficult time, and our most sincere thanks go out to so many members of the Greenville community who have shared their condolences and support with us today.

Thomas McAfee Downtown funeral home will be handling arrangements for Kent.

