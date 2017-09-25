District: 5 students on board in head-on Laurens 55 bus crash - FOX Carolina 21

District: 5 students on board in head-on Laurens 55 bus crash

Laurens District 55 said there were three high school students and two middle school students on board when a bus crashed on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the bus was involved in a head-on collision with an automobile. A district spokesperson said the vehicles were damaged but no injuries were reported.

