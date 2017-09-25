School official: Driver cited with failure to yield after striking school bus; 30 kids on board

A driver in Anderson was cited for failure to yield after school officials say the driver crashed into a school bus with 30 kids on board.

Anderson School District 5 official Kyle Newton, said 30 students from Westside High and Robert Anderson Middle school were on board the bus when a driver struck the front left side of the bus.

Five of those students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, Newton said.

The driver who struck the bus was cited with failure to yield.

No further information was released.

