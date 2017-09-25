Coroner identifies father found shot to death in Mauldin home with 13-year-old

Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.

Officers said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

No one else was home when the shooting occurred, but police said family members arrived to find the bodies in the home.

The coroner identified the father early Tuesday morning as 49-year-old Jahan Oveissi.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects, they said, and there is no threat to the public.

The 13-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, attended Mauldin Middle School. School officials say counselors will be on hand Tuesday for anyone wishing to talk about the incident.

“It’s very difficult. Obviously for the family, it’s the most extreme they can probably go through, I’m sure," said Sgt. Lawrence. "And for everybody responding out it’s not comfortable either. We deal with it in many different ways, but I’m sure that for the family, and especially with them being out here – it’s extremely difficult.”

This incident remains under investigation by the police department and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

