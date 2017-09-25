Police: Death investigation underway after shooting in Mauldin - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Death investigation underway after shooting in Mauldin

Posted: Updated:
Scene of shooting in Mauldin (Sep. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of shooting in Mauldin (Sep. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Mauldin Police Department was called to the scene of a death investigation on Monday.

Officers said a shooting occurred in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was responding to the scene.

A FOX Carolina is en route for more information.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Murder suspect shot woman after argument over drive to store

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.