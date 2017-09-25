Police: Evidence suggests father killed 13-year-old son, himself at Mauldin home

Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.

Officers said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway around 5:30 p.m. They responded to the scene after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing a man yelling for someone to call police.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of two males lying on a bed together in an upstairs bedroom. The coroner identified the father early Tuesday morning as 49-year-old Jahan Oveissi. The 13-year-old son was identified as Ahbteeb Oveissi.

Officers said they believe Oveissi took his son's life before turning the gun on himself. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner.

Sgt. Benjamin Ford with Mauldin Police said evidence in the investigation indicates Oveissi quit his job on Friday and may have planned the murder-suicide. The firearm was recently purchased and a note was found out the scene with instructions on how to handle financial documents and other items in the home.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though.

Ford said Oveissi's brother told them he spoke to Oveissi on Sunday and had no indication of any problems. He did tell investigators there were marital problems between Oveissi and his wife, who is located in Iran.

"We believe this was a family issue," Ford said. "This was not a random act of violence."

Oveissi's brother went to the home on Monday after he couldn't get in touch with the family. That is when he made the grisly discovery and shouted for help, police said.

Investigators said Ahbteeb Oveissi attended Mauldin Middle School but did not show up for class on Monday. School officials say counselors would be on hand Tuesday for anyone wishing to talk about the incident.

“It’s very difficult. Obviously for the family, it’s the most extreme they can probably go through, I’m sure," said Sgt. Lawrence. "And for everybody responding out it’s not comfortable either. We deal with it in many different ways, but I’m sure that for the family, and especially with them being out here – it’s extremely difficult.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

