Official: Demolition begins on historic Spartanburg mansion

An official with the City of Spartanburg confirmed demolition has begun on a historic landmark.

Permits were issued in February to demolish Bon Haven on North Church Street, a mansion built in 1884 which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to the national register, the house is significant due to its sturdy construction and unique design.

It was built by the founder of Converse College, John B. Cleveland.

