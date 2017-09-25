Official: Demolition begins on historic Spartanburg mansion - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Demolition begins on historic Spartanburg mansion

Bon Haven mansion (Source: Wikimedia) Bon Haven mansion (Source: Wikimedia)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An official with the City of Spartanburg confirmed demolition has begun on a historic landmark.

Permits were issued in February to demolish Bon Haven on North Church Street, a mansion built in 1884 which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to the national register, the house is significant due to its sturdy construction and unique design.

It was built by the founder of Converse College, John B. Cleveland.

