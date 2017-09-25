Troopers: Driver killed after striking 2 culverts in Laurens Co.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Laurens County on SC 56 Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 3:30 p.m. about seven miles south of Clinton.

Troopers say the driver was traveling south on SC 56 when the driver crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, striking two culverts and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at the scene.

Per troopers, the driver was a 58-year-old from Batesburg driving a 1993 Ford SUV. They said the driver was not wearing a seat belt during the collision.

The victim has not yet been identified.

