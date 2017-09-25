Community shocked after Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Belton vandalized

Someone drove a car into the front door of the Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Belton sometime late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, church members say.

Senior pastor, Shane Donald says a member of his church noticed the damage Monday morning. Donald says it just doesn't make sense.

"Yeah it's kind of 'why here?' Because we're out in the rural area. We've been ministering in this community for 130 years,” said Donald. “The desire of this church has always been to impact this community and make a difference in this community."

Someone not only crashed into their social hall, but broke a window and damaged several doors around the property. Which leaves their upcoming Sunday service in question.

"Right now we don't know,” said Donald. “There is a little bit of structural issues that they're looking at and that's where we're sitting right now, trying to figure out what we can do and can't do."

Joanne Cothran has been a member of the church for more than 15 years. She's never seen anything like the damage discovered Monday morning.

"It doesn't make any sense why somebody would want to do something so mean, you know,” said Cothran. “There is nothing in there of a value for them to take."

As for Donald, he has this message for the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

"Yes, we love you and Jesus loves you,” said Donald.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)467-5300.

