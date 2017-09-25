Fliers landing at Asheville Regional Airport experiencing delays - FOX Carolina 21

Fliers landing at Asheville Regional Airport experiencing delays due to 'inoperative' runway lights

Posted: Updated:
Asheville Regional Airport (Courtesy: Flyavl.com) Asheville Regional Airport (Courtesy: Flyavl.com)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Fliers attempting to land at the Asheville Regional Airport are experiencing delays after officials say runway lights stopped working.

Asheville Regional officials say the runway lights are inoperative and electricians are on scene assessing the issue.

Flight cannot land until lights are functioning, they said. Delays have occurred due to the issue.

No further information was released.

