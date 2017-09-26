Troopers: Driver charged with failure to yield right of way after fatal collision with motorcycle

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Troopers say the collision occurred on Monday at approximately 9:24 p.m. on SC 290 in Spartanburg County, two miles east of Duncan.

Per troopers, a driver in a pickup truck was traveling west on SC 290 while a motorcyclist was traveling east on 290. Troopers say as the pickup truck was making a left turn, it was struck by the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from the vehicle and injured, troopers confirm.. They say the 26-year-old from Duncan was then transported by EMS to Spartanburg Medical where the motorcyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, they say.

The driver in the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt and not injured. Troopers say the driver was charged with failure to yield to right of way.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

