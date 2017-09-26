Special election to fill SC House District 31 seat Tuesday in Spartanburg County

Voters in Spartanburg County’s District 31 will head to the polls Tuesday to determine who will fill the district’s vacant SC House seat.

Republican Michael Fowler and Democrat Rosalyn Henderson Myers will appear on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The District 31 seat was previously held by Harold Mitchell, who resigned earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.