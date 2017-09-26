Scavenger Hunt replaces camp out for free food ahead of Travelers Rest Chick-Fil-A opening

The franchise owner of the new Chick-Fil-A in Travelers Rest is kicking off the grand opening celebration a day early with a Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday.

Owner Steven Bryant said the Scavenger Hunt will replace the overnight camping event that typically precedes a Chick-Fil-A opening.

The hunt begins at 6 a.m. when registration opens at the new restaurant, located 22 Benton Road in Travelers Rest.

The first 100 people, ages 18 and older, to complete all of the tasks required in the hunt by 4 p.m. Tuesday will receive one year of Chick-fil-A meals.

Bryant said winners will be presented a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of 52 free Chick-fil-A Meals, each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage.

Participants will be given clues that will take them to various locations within a few miles of the restaurant, and will have to complete an activity at each location.

Bryant said some activities are “pay it forward” themed, including packing 10,000 meals for Feeding Children Everywhere.

Scavenger hunters must reside in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found here.

The new Chick-fil-A at Travelers Rest officially opens for business at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Community members shocked after Upstate church vandalized

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.