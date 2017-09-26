Outer Banks to see tropical storm force conditions from Maria

Maria brings tropical storm force conditions to the Outer Banks through mid-week.

Even though the center of Maria will remain well offshore, its impacts will be felt along the Outer Banks in the form of gusty wind and high surf/storm surge potential.

In fact, a storm surge watch remains in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck for the potential for storm surge of 2-4 ft occurring.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Bogue Inlet to the NC/VA border. Here, tropical storm force wind gusts (39+mph) are possible as the envelope of tropical storm force wind spreads out some 200+ miles from Maria’s center.

On its current track, Maria will remain offshore through early Thursday while abating to tropical storm status and turning sharply to the east.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.