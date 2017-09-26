President tweets about NFL ratings, crowds booing when players k - FOX Carolina 21

President tweets about NFL ratings, crowds booing when players knelt down

Donald Trump (File) Donald Trump (File)
President Donald Trump again took to Twitter Tuesday morning to address the issue of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump began his morning on social media with three tweets.

“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!”

Nine minutes later, he added:

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger.”

12 minutes later, the president concluded on an optimistic note:

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!”

