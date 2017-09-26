Cyclists to travel from Greenville to Maine in annual Challenge to Conquer Cancer

A team of Upstate cyclists are preparing for a 1,350 mile ride to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Cyclists in the annual Challenge to Conquer Cancer ride will depart on Saturday from Greenville and head to Lewiston, Maine on a seven-day trek.

According to the C3 website, the “Challenge to Conquer Cancer exists to promote the advancement of cancer research and advocacy efforts locally, regionally and nationally through fund-raising fitness events.”

20 riders will be participating this year.

