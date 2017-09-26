Troopers: Arrest made in July hit-and-run that seriously injured Spartanburg man

Troopers said Tuesday that the suspect in a hit-and-run crash from July that left a Spartanburg man seriously hurt had been arrested.

Troopers said Gerhard Grommer, 60, of Spartanburg turned himself in at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday.

The crash occurred on July 14 along Fernwood Glendale Road.

The victim, 27-year-old Austin Meitzler, was walking south when troopers said Grommer hit him while traveling in a 2002 GMC pickup truck and then fled the scene.

A warrant for hit and run with great bodily injury was served at the detention center.

PREVIOUSLY: Troopers release photos of vehicle of interest in connection with fatal hit and run crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.