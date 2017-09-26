Warrant: Cowpens man accused of sexual battery of child younger - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Cowpens man accused of sexual battery of child younger than 11

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged an Upstate man in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant, 46-year-old Thomas Reid Kirk Sr. committed sexual battery upon a boy between November 2009 and November 2010. The warrant indicates the victim was under the age of 11.

SLED said the warrant was issued based on an investigation after the victim disclosed the abuse during an interview at the Spartanburg Child Advocacy Center.

Kirk is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

