United Way honors women philanthropists at Greenville luncheon

United Way Women's Leadership said women philanthropists from across the Upstate will be honored Tuesday at the annual Women Make a Difference luncheon.

Nearly 700 Greenville County women philanthropists are expected to attend the 19th annual event at the TD Convention Center.

The luncheon will feature updates on several Women’s Leadership community initiatives, including school mentoring projects and the Women Helping Women: Jobs to Careers Scholarship program.

The Women Helping Women scholarships “assist women motivated to increase their earning power through career education and training, but are hindered from realizing their professional goals by the everyday demands of making ends meet,” according to a news release.

The United Way said the luncheon will also have a "Wear One, Bring One" theme. Attendees are encouraged to bring new undergarments to donate to women in crisis at a local domestic violence shelter, because officials say women fleeing their homes in domestic violence situations may only have the clothes on their back when they arrive at shelters.

