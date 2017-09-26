Deputies: Shots fired into two Spartanburg Co. homes - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Shots fired into two Spartanburg Co. homes

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are investigating after they said shots were fired into two Spartanburg County homes on Sunday and Monday.

According to deputies, shots were fired into homes on Long Creek Court in Inman and on Whitestone Road in Spartanburg. 

 The incident report stated that the victim on Long Creek Court heard gunshots and a loud pop. According to the incident report, a bullet was lodged in the victim's garage door.

Two rounds were fired into the brick exterior of the Whitestone Road home, the incident report stated. 

According to the incident reports, it is common to hear gunshots in both areas. 

No one was injured in either incident, deputies said. 

Deputies stated there are no suspects in either case at this time. 

