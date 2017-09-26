Upstate native, Gamecocks alum joins Charleston Southern University basketball staff

Charleston Southern University has named former Gamecocks quarterback and Boiling Springs native Dylan Thompson the Men's Basketball Director of Player Development.

Thompson graduated from South Carolina in 2014 and went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

CSU said Thompson was a two-sport star at Boiling Springs High School, and is looking forward to returning to basketball.

"I am so grateful to have the opportunity to pour into the student-athletes on the basketball team here at Charleston Southern," Thompson said in a news release from the university. "God has put a dent in my heart for growing people, and I firmly believe the way to do that is through interpersonal relationships. We are excited about all that God will do here."

As Director of Player Development, CUS said Thompson will work with players in all aspects of their off the court college experience.

