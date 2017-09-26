SLED investigating possible 'electoral impropriety' in failed Laurens County District 55 bond referendum

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday confirmed agents are investigating the failed referendum to issue a $109 million bond for a new high school in Laurens County School District 55.

Voters on August 28 voted no to the bond referendum, which the school district said would be used to construct a new school that would “reduce overcrowding” and create a “21st century learning environment.”

6,559 people voted no, while only 1,961 voted for the referendum.

SLED said agents were looking into “allegations of electoral impropriety” related to the election.

