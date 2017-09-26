SLED investigating possible 'electoral impropriety' in failed La - FOX Carolina 21

SLED investigating possible 'electoral impropriety' in failed Laurens County District 55 bond referendum

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday confirmed agents are investigating the failed referendum to issue a $109 million bond for a new high school in Laurens County School District 55.

Voters on August 28 voted no to the bond referendum, which the school district said would be used to construct a new school that would “reduce overcrowding” and create a “21st century learning environment.”

6,559 people voted no, while only 1,961 voted for the referendum.

SLED said agents were looking into “allegations of electoral impropriety” related to the election.

