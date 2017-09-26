Laurens District 55 confirms makeup days after Irma

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

Many Upstate schools were closed for days in September when Hurricane Irma sent heavy rain and winds through the region.

Laurens District 55 said due to school cancellations, June 4 and 5 will be make-up days. Full attendance will be required on June 4 and June 5 with be a half day.

One makeup remains in the calendar for future weather closures.

Read the full statement from the district:

In comments made during last night’s board meeting, Ed Murray stated, “Per the district calendar, the two days missed, because of Hurricane Irma, will be scheduled for make-up on June 4th and 5th of 2018. As a result of this change, June 1st (originally scheduled as a half day) and June 4th will be full days of attendance for students and June 5th will be a half day for students.” That leaves one make-up day still built into the calendar in the event of future weather closures. If students miss more than three (3) days during the year, the local school board of trustees, by a majority vote, may waive make-up of up to three (3) additional days. The State Board of Education, at the district’s request, may then waive up to three (3) more days. The use of these scheduled make-up days will not affect the June 1, 2018 date of graduation for Laurens District High School students. LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County, SC.

