Chicken Salad Chick to open new location in Easley - FOX Carolina 21

Chicken Salad Chick to open new location in Easley

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Chicken Salad Chick). (Source: Chicken Salad Chick).
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Chicken Salad Chick will open its first location in Easley on Wednesday. In honor of its grand opening, the restaurant will be offering giveaways and specials throughout the week:

  • Wednesday, September 27 — Free chicken salad for a year! The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*
  • Thursday, September 28 — Thirsty Thursday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick Coozie
  • Friday, September 29 — Free Upgrade Friday — The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio! 
  • Saturday, September 30 — The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler

The new restaurant is located at 5709 Calhoun Memorial Highway. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.