Chicken Salad Chick to open new location in Easley

Chicken Salad Chick will open its first location in Easley on Wednesday. In honor of its grand opening, the restaurant will be offering giveaways and specials throughout the week:

Wednesday, September 27 — Free chicken salad for a year! The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, September 28 — Thirsty Thursday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick Coozie

Special will receive a free large drink and Chick Coozie Friday, September 29 — Free Upgrade Friday — The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio!

Saturday, September 30 — The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler

The new restaurant is located at 5709 Calhoun Memorial Highway.

